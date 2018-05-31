Update on Body Found at Westwood Home

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

With the assistance of a medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Valdosta Police Department has identified the female body which was found in an AC/Heating room of a vacant home on Westwood Drive. The female, Billie Joann Boyd 42 years of age, was reported missing by her boyfriend back on May 23rd, less than a few blocks away from the vacant home. The boyfriend reported she was upset and ran from the home. When she was found this week, workers had to break into the exterior room which was locked from the inside. Once inside, the body of Billie Joann Boyd was found in the room. Once located, the workers called 911 and Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. Throughout the on scene investigation, no evidence was recovered that pointed towards any foul play being involved. During the examination of the body, the medical examiner found no signs of trauma or injury.

“At this point, it appears there is no evidence that this woman was the victim of foul play but we are waiting on toxicology before we can definitely conclude the final cause of death. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim who have been notified”, stated Chief Brian Childress

