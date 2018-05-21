Upcoming Events at the Turner Center for the Arts

Turner Center for the Arts:
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center will be closed next Monday, May 28, in recognition of Memorial Day. We will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, May 29, at 10:00am.
Below is a rundown of everything coming up at the Turner Center.
|
|
Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest
|
Have you been taking your photos?
The deadline to enter the contest for $600 in cash prizes is Thursday, May 31, 2018!!
All submitted photos should reflect the life and beauty within the Valdosta City limits. No Entry fee!
A 10th Anniversary Opening Reception will be held at the Turner Center for the Arts on June 11, from 5-7 p.m., to kick off the people’s choice voting, which will run through July 11. For four weeks the public can view the framed, displayed photos in the Center’s Tillman Gallery and cast votes for favorites.
Free & open to the public.
|
|
|
|
|
An Artistic Exploration with Julie Skinner
|
Summer is here! Start making plans to keep your young artist inspired!
Every 4th Saturday, treat your young artist to a monthly class to explore art and expand his or her creative skills! Each month is a new class, so keep coming back for your child to continue to grow as an artist!
|
|
|
|
Decorative Acrylic Painting Classes
|
Ever wonder how people make these beautiful flower and landscape paintings? You can learn!
All supplies are included in this class instructed by Marilyn Dye at the Turner Center for the Arts.
Choose from several dates and pay only $40 for each class for the unique experience of acrylic painting. Marilyn teaches you step-by-step and will have you decorative painting like a professional!
|
|
Weekend Pottery Workshops with Julie Barnes Smith
|
The next Kids’ Pottery is June 2 and the next Adult Pottery is June 9!
Join in on the pottery craze! Kids and adults both rave about these Saturdayworkshops!
Come have some fun in the studio creating art you can use at home!
****We make exceptions for 13- and 14- year-olds and discuss which class would be a better fit. Please call us at 229-247-2787 for more information!****
|
|
|
|
|
Paintings that Explore Distance
June 18-22
1:00 pm-3:00 pm
Ages: 8-12
cost: $60
Rebecca Waterman and her students will explore the concept of depth in artwork – how to make your art appear to have layers! Projects will include paintings where depth is created by ‘looking through” binoculars, floating in space, climbing into tunnels and other approaches to creating the illusion of depth in their paintings!
Me and My World
July 9-13
1:00pm-3:00 pm
Ages: 8-12
Cost: $60
Students will get the chance to express themselves in several ways including an introduction to digital art. With the help of a camera and a computer, students will be able to insert themselves into a famous artwork, do a self-portrait, explore meaning in their own life and do a completely digital collage/self-portrait with teacher Rebecca Waterman.
The first class starts June 4! Call us now to sign up for for all of these FUN classes! 229-247-2787
|
|
|
|
SCORE Concert: : A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Classical Music
|
Get your tickets now! Join us for a date night, girls night, or a night for yourself! Just don’t miss out! Call us for tickets, 229-247-2787
Friday, June 15, 8:00pm at the Turner Center for the Arts.
$20/person. Wine & beer available for purchase; light snacks provided.
|
|
Photography: Learn Process, Techniques & Editing Tools
|
Photography with Javon Longieliere & Marilu Cantrell.
This eight-week course provides students with 16 hours of individualized, hands-on instruction on how to properly operate your camera, apply photography techniques, and how to professionally edit your photographs using the latest version of Photoshop. Students also have access to use our Guardian Bank Studio during weekday business hours for the duration of the course. Outside of class studio time is limited to 10 hours per week.
Thursday evenings, starting July 19, from6-8pm.
$125 for 8 class sessions. Scholarships available. SLR camera required by student. Contact Debi Davis at the Turner Center for enrollment and information.
229-247-2787
|
|
|
SAVE THE DATE
American Soundtrack Vol. VI
|
A concert celebration of American music, featuring local musicians accompanied by The Ed Barr Orchestra.
August 25, 6:30 pm at the Rainwater Conference Center.
Reserved seating concert & heavy hors d’oeuvres buffet with full cash bar at 6:30 pm– $60/person.
Non-reserved general seating at 7:30 pm– $25/person
|
|
|
Please follow on all social media to stay connected!
Facebook: Turner Center for the Arts
Instagram: @turnercenter
Twitter: @AHTurnerCenter
Snapchat: turnerartcenter
Check out our YouTube channel: Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts
×
-
Upcoming Events at the Turner Center for the Arts