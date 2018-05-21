Upcoming Events at the Turner Center for the Arts

Have you been taking your photos?

The deadline to enter the contest for $600 in cash prizes is Thursday , May 31, 2018 !!

All submitted photos should reflect the life and beauty within the Valdosta City limits. No Entry fee!

A 10th Anniversary Opening Reception will be held at the Turner Center for the Arts on June 11 , from 5-7 p.m. , to kick off the people’s choice voting, which will run through July 11 . For four weeks the public can view the framed, displayed photos in the Center’s Tillman Gallery and cast votes for favorites.

Free & open to the public.