Two High School Sweethearts Reunited and Got Married on the School Lawn

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

Do you still keep tabs on an old boyfriend or girlfriend from high school? Or do you want nothing to do with them?

Well, a 47-year-old woman in Kansas City named Shelley Watkins reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Phil about three years ago after she found him on Facebook.

They dated for a while as teenagers, and broke up over 30 years ago. But the spark was still there, and they started dating again.

And last Tuesday, they got married on the lawn of their old high school.

It was a small ceremony with a few friends and family. Shelley’s uncle officiated, and a string quartet from the school’s orchestra did the music.

(WDAF)