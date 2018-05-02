Turning Lane Closure at the Intersection of Bemiss Road & Woodrow Wilson Dr.

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta utilities crews will begin prep work on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. to repair a sanitary sewer main located at 2145 Bemiss Road. The southbound turning lane on Bemiss Road (behind CVS) to Woodrow Wilson will be closed for the repair work which is scheduled to be completed the same day, weather permitting.

Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists of the direction of travel when approaching the work zone during the repair. Motorist are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic control devices set in place.

For more information, call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.