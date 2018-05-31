Turner Center for the Arts Selects “Name the Sculpture” Winners

Turner Center for the Arts Press Release:

On February 25, 2018, during the Youth Art Month reception the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announced the Name the Sculpture contest. On the Webster Street side of the art center sits an amazing sculpture by artist Bob Coon. He named it Purple and Red Quantum Object, but the Turner Center gave students a chance to give it a more engaging name. Students submitted their ideas from February 25 until March 21.

Center for the Arts Guild members selected the winning name, Purple to the Max, which was submitted by two different students. Congratulations to ninth-grader Molly Schweitzer and sixth-grader Shardasha Simmons! Molly and Shardasha got their pictures taken in front of the sculpture and both received a gift certificate for a free class at the Turner Center.

For more information about the Turner Center, call or visit; 229-247-2787 / www.turnercenter.org / 527 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31601.