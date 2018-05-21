Tour of Valdosta High School Scheduled for June 10

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will host a tour of the new Valdosta High School Sunday, June 10, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

“We would like to express our most sincere appreciation to those who attended the dedication and ribbon cutting for the new Valdosta High School on April 14. While we were thrilled to look out over the sea of guests, we have since realized that many people were unable to attend or complete their tours of the new campus,” stated Valdosta City Schools on their Facebook page.

A tour was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 20, but was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The new school is located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta and will officially open for students in August of 2018.