Three Blazers Earn All-GSC Honors

VALDOSTA – Three VSU Golfers were named with All-Gulf South Conference honors including Matt Anderson, Davis Roche and Wesley Hanson.

Anderson and Roche were named All-GSC and Hanson was named 2018 GSC Freshman of The Year. At the end of the regular season, Anderson was ranked 45th nationally and Roche was ranked 63rd in the nation.

Anderson had an average of 72.11, Roche had an average of 72.81 and Hanson had an average of 76.28. It was a tremendous season for all three young players.

More Info: https://www.vstateblazers.com/news/2018/5/17/mens-golf-anderson-and-roche-earn-all-gsc-accolades.aspx

About the Author: Chase Calhoun