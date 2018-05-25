The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters Return to Wild Adventures

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. welcomes the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters this weekend for multiple performances.

“The Harlem Globetrotters have been amazing audiences for over 90 years, and we are thrilled they are returning for the third straight year to share their unique and fun-filled shows with our guests,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager..

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters will be dribbling, dunking and jumping back to Wild Adventures with performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 26 and May 27. The shows feature incredible skills, athleticism, humor, fan interaction and highlights from their one-of-a-kind tour.

The shows are included with Wild Adventures park admission or a season pass.

Now open daily through July 31, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to the South’s largest ride collection, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s biggest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.