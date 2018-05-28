The Owner of a Music Store Gave a Kid a Free Trumpet Because His Mom Couldn’t Afford It

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

21-year-old Jacques Ruffin is from the Orlando area. He started playing the trumpet in middle school. His mom couldn’t afford to buy him one, so she rented one from a music store called the Allegro Music Centre.

Recently, he was going through a closet in her home when he found a letter from the owner of the store, a guy named James Jones.

It turns out his mom had gotten behind on payments at one point and couldn’t catch up. James sent her a letter that said he was giving Jacques the $800 trumpet, because he didn’t want him to have to give it up.

He just asked her to return it if Jacques ever lost interest, so another kid could get a chance to learn.  That never happened because he never quit.  He’s still playing the same trumpet James gave him.

The letter inspired Jacques to start a GoFundMe page to buy instruments for OTHER underprivileged kids.  If you want to donate, just search for “Instruments for Students in Need” on GoFundMe.com.

