The Guys Who Got Kicked Out of Starbucks Settled with the City of Philadelphia for $2 Plus a $200,000 Program for New Entrepreneurs

You might not know their names, but Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson are the two black guys who got kicked out of a Starbucks in Philadelphia last month.

They were there for a business meeting about a real estate thing, and the guy they were meeting with hadn’t arrived yet. When they didn’t immediately buy coffee, the manager called the cops on them.

They had a chance to sue the city for a bunch of money. But rather than doing that, they settled for one dollar each yesterday. And instead, they got the city to launch a new $200,000 initiative to help young people start their own businesses.

It’ll specifically help high school students in the Philadelphia area who are interested in being entrepreneurs.

Donte says they thought a lot about what to do, and felt like this was the best way to make an impact and actually change things for the better.

