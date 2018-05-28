Terrell and Worth counties: GDOT program replacing structurally deficient county bridges

GDOT Press Release:

TIFTON – Several of the bridges of Terrell and Worth counties are going to be replaced as part of the state’s Low Impact Bridge Program.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded construction contracts totaling $2.7 million to replace three structurally deficient bridges on county roads. The projects were awarded May 4 to the lowest qualified bidder.

Georgia DOT’s Low Impact Bridge Program provides expedited delivery for the least complicated bridge replacement projects. Construction is accelerated due to use of prefabricated elements.

In Terrell County, the John Fox Road bridge over Walk-Ikey Creek will be replaced. It is about six miles southwest of Dawson and was built in 1955. The contract was awarded to Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. of Albany.

Two Worth County bridges will be replaced. The Whiddon Mill Road bridge over Ty Ty Creek is about one mile northeast of Sumner and was built in 1965. The County Road 318/old SR 50 bridge over Little Piney Woods Creek is four miles west of Sylvester. It was built in 1925. The construction contracts for the Worth County bridges were awarded to Underground Excavating Inc. of Patterson, Ga.

No date has been set for the start of construction. Detours will be announced in advance of road closures.