Taylor County Convicted Felon Pleads Guilty To Narcotics And Gun Charges Under Project Safe Neighborhoods

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

COLUMBUS: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that on May 14, 2018, Andre Hendricks, aged 39, of Woodland, Georgia, entered a guilty plea to Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon before Chief United States District Judge Clay D. Land in Columbus.

At his plea hearing, Mr. Hendricks admitted that he sold narcotics from his residence to a confidential informant on two occasions in December 2016. A subsequent search of his residence revealed nine (9) firearms, ammunition, crack cocaine, a quantity of pills containing methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, powder cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Hendricks is prohibited from possessing a firearm after having been convicted of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in Superior Court in Talbot County in 2003; Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute Cocaine in Superior Court in Meriwether County in 2005; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Ecstasy and Possession of Cocaine in Muscogee County Superior Court in 2006; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in Talbot County Superior Court in 2009.

Mr. Hendricks faces a maximum penalty of forty (40) years imprisonment, a $5 million fine, or both, for the narcotics charge and a maximum of ten (10) years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine or both, on the firearms charge. His sentencing hearing will take place following a pre-sentence investigation. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Mr. Hendricks had both a virtual pharmacy and arsenal when arrested. His past record of drug and weapons possession charges, together with his current charges, make it clear that only incarceration will prevent the same conduct from him in the future. Fortunately, that is what he now faces,” said United States Attorney Peeler.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority. In October 2017, as part of a series of actions to address this crime trend, Attorney General Sessions announced the reinvigoration of PSN and directed all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since PSN launched in 2001.

The case was investigated by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Crawford Seals is prosecuting the case for the United States.