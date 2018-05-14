Taste of Valdosta to be Held Thursday

VALDOSTA – Quota International of Valdosta will host its annual Taste of Valdosta this Thursday, May 17, at the Rainwater Conference Center.

Samples of food will be available from the following restaurants: Angel Cakes, DuMealZ, HoneyBaked Ham, Olive Garden, Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant, Sam’s BBQ, Small Cakes and Wahoo’s Seafood Grill with Tea provided by Chick-Fil-A @ St. Augustine Road. Wine tastings will be provided by Horse Creek Winery and Frogtown Winery.

Music will be provided by Danny and The Jets and there will be a silent auction featuring numerous items from local vendors.

Tickets are $25 per person. Advanced tickets may be purchased at Brooker Insurance, 1808 Jerry Jones Drive, or Synovus Bank, 3650 Inner Perimeter Road or from any Valdosta Quotarian.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Break Bread Together and other local charities.

Call Patsy at (229) 245-5515 with any questions.



About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief