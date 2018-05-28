Taste of Georgia Supporting Girls on the Run

Azalea City Civic Club:

VALDOSTA – The Azalea City Civic Club will host the Taste of Georgia, a beer and wine tasting event, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, at the Valdosta Country Club. Proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run South Georgia.

Come and taste local beer, wine and other Georgia grown products. Heavy appetizers will be served as well.

Tickets are $35 per person. Tickets can be purchased at Smitty’s, Wiregrass Investment Management or by contacting Claire Walton at claire.walton@girlsontherun.org

Checks should be made payable to Azalea City Civic Club.