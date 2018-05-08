STEM Camp at Wiregrass Tech

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA. Parents may register students for Summer STEM Camp happening this June at the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Technical College. The STEM camp is for rising 10th-12th graders.

The Summer STEM Camp will be held June 4-8 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday, and 9:00 a.m.– noon on Friday. Students may be dropped off as early as 8:30 a.m., and must be picked up by 5:00 p.m. Mondaythrough Thursday, and by noon on Friday. The camp is funded by the National Science Foundation so there is no cost for the camp, and lunch is provided.

Students will participate in team building games, robotics and engineering hands-on activities each day, coding, STEM challenges, and a tour of Wiregrass facilities and labs. For more information, contact Whitney Hudson at (229)457-1652, or by email at whitney.hudson@wiregrass.edu. For information about Wiregrass visit www.wiregrass.edu