State Troopers Urge Memorial Day Travelers to Exercise Caution and Make Safety a Top Priority

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

ATLANTA—The Georgia State Patrol is making final preparations for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Troopers will be on full patrols, concentrating on impaired drivers and seat belt violations. The travel period is 78 hours long, and officially begins on Fri., May 25, at 6 p.m., and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Memorial Day, Mon., May 28.

In 2017, during a similar 78-hour travel period, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 452 traffic crashes over the Memorial Day weekend. The crashes resulted in 274 injuries and six people losing their lives. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, troopers arrested 255 people for driving under the influence, while issuing 9,433 citations and 11,862 warnings.

“Travel with caution and put safety first this weekend,” said Colonel Mark W. McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Traffic will be heavier than usual as graduation ceremonies, special holiday events, and vacation travelers will add to the regular weekend traffic patterns. Also, be prepared should rain make driving conditions hazardous,” he said.

Make sure that everyone in your vehicle is buckled up and that children are properly restrained. Don’t text and drive, obey the posted speed limit, and do not drive impaired. If you know that you will be consuming alcoholic beverages, plan ahead to have a designated driver. “These are some of the best steps we all can take to prevent serious injury and fatal crashes,” said Colonel McDonough.

During the Memorial Day travel period, the Georgia State Patrol will again be participating in the national mobilization of the ‘Click It, or Ticket’ program. State troopers will be working alongside sheriffs’ deputies and police officers to enforce Georgia’s seat belt laws and to educate the public on the importance of wearing seat belts while traveling in motor vehicles. This program is coordinated in Georgia by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The holiday traffic fatality count will be updated throughout the travel period on the Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account: http://www.twitter.com/ga_dps.