Stamp Out Hunger drive helps feed Valdosta community

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Community members were giving back this weekend by donating food for Second Harvest of South Georgia.

“One in four people in this area are hungry and are food insecure, this food helps to feed those people,” said Hannah Peverill with Second Harvest.

From the mailbox to the pantry of those in need, volunteers paired up with USPS for the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

“It’s picked up in Valdosta and goes right back to our Valdosta warehouse to go out to people in Valdosta in need,” Peverill said.

Non-perishable food items were left out by residents in their mailboxes and collected for Second Harvest of South Georgia, providing for local food banks and hunger relief programs.

“It’s really taught Callee the importance of giving back to her community and helping those that are less fortunate,” said volunteer Candice Massie.

This is the third year Massie has volunteered with her daughter, Callee, with the American Heritage Foundation.

Organizers said the drive comes at a crucial time. As summer picks up, so does the number of people in need of assistance.

“These summer months, the amount of food that we collect helps us get through the summer months to feed kids that aren’t getting school meals, and it carries us all the way to the holiday season. So the amount of support we get from the community with this food is amazing,” Peverill said.

While the event is helping others, volunteers said it’s also providing an important lesson.

“I want her to grow up serving others. And I think serving is what God calls us to do, and I want her to see the importance of that and giving back,” Massie said.

Stamp Out Hunger is in its 26th year. Last year, more then 200,000 pounds of food was donated. This year, the organization hopes to collect even more.

(WCTV)