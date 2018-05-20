SR 107 widening meeting May 31 in Ashburn

GDOT Press Release:

The public is invited to a May 31 Georgia DOT open house to view and discuss a proposal to widen a portion of state Route 112/SR 107/East Washington Avenue near Ashburn.

Officials will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Turner County Civic Center, 354 Lamar St., Ashburn. There will not be a formal presentation. Citizens may submit written comments or dictate them to a court reporter.

The proposed widening begins at the Interstate 75 north ramps just inside the Ashburn city limits and ends west of Thompson Road in the county. The road would be widened to four lanes, two in each direction, with a median, shoulders and sidewalks. The earliest that construction is expected to begin is the summer of 2020.

Those that can’t attend the meeting may visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Public/PublicOutreach to view project files and also leave comments.

Search the county and click go;

Select project listing;

Leave comments and view handouts or layouts.