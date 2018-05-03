Spring 2018 Graduates Give Back to VSU

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has welcomed nearly 22 percent of its Class of Spring 2018 into the 1906 Society.

The 1906 Society is a student giving organization that is dedicated to the continued growth and development of VSU through individual gifts from graduating seniors and graduate students who want to protect and nurture their alma mater’s tradition of academic, creative, athletic, research, and service excellence on campus, in the community, and around the world. It was founded in 2006, the university’s centennial year.

“The importance of alumni giving to the mission of VSU cannot be overstated,” said John Crawford, vice president for University Advancement and chief executive officer of VSU Foundation Inc. “Each graduate of VSU has benefitted in some way because of the generosity of someone who came before them.”

Membership in the 1906 Society is open to any graduating students who want to help ensure that future generations of Blazers are given the same opportunities for learning and personal growth that they enjoyed during their time at VSU. Donations of any size are welcome. However, graduates are encouraged to give at least $19.06 in commemoration of the university’s founding.

Funds raised by the 1906 Society provide scholarship support for incoming freshmen.

“A great way to establish a lifetime culture of giving at VSU is the 1906 Society,” Crawford added. “Our goal is to help graduating students understand that every gift matters and that consistent annual giving is vitally important to VSU’s success. A gift to the 1906 Society is a special way for students who are about to graduate to make their first gift to VSU, and the university recognizes their very first gift and the importance of that gift with the red and black cords that members of the 1906 Society wear at commencement.”

Graduating seniors and graduate students interested in joining the 1906 Society should visit University Advancement in the Regional Center for Continuing Education.

