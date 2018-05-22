South Georgia Region Votes in Favor of TSPLOST
VALDOSTA – While the Lowndes County majority voted against TSPLOST, the region-wide votes were in favor.
Below is the breakdown of votes from each of the 18 counties in the region:
Charlton
Yes- 578
No-366
Brantley
Yes- 702
No-877
Ware
Yes- 839
No- 2,424
Pierce
Yes-1,690
No-1,161
Bacon
Yes- 536
No- 425
Clinch
Yes-634
No-269
Echols
Yes-191
No-236
Coffee
Yes-2,076
No-1,050
Atkinson
Yes-460
No-267
Brooks
Yes-992
No-868
Cook
Yes-884
No-648
Berrien
Yes-1142
No-927
Lanier
Yes-637
No-473
Irwin
Yes-638
No-247
Tift
Yes-2,698
No-1,560
Lowndes
Yes-3,618
No-4,995
Ben Hill
Yes-1,151
No-431
Turner
Yes-511
No-509
TOTAL:
Yes- 19,977
No- 17,733
All state and county voting results can be found online here.