South Georgia Region Votes in Favor of TSPLOST

VALDOSTA – While the Lowndes County majority voted against TSPLOST, the region-wide votes were in favor.

Below is the breakdown of votes from each of the 18 counties in the region:

Charlton
Yes- 578
No-366

Brantley
Yes- 702
No-877

Ware
Yes- 839
No- 2,424

Pierce
Yes-1,690
No-1,161

Bacon
Yes- 536
No- 425

Clinch
Yes-634
No-269

Echols
Yes-191
No-236

Coffee
Yes-2,076
No-1,050

Atkinson
Yes-460
No-267

Brooks
Yes-992
No-868

Cook
Yes-884
No-648

Berrien
Yes-1142
No-927

Lanier
Yes-637
No-473

Irwin
Yes-638
No-247

Tift
Yes-2,698
No-1,560

Lowndes
Yes-3,618
No-4,995

Ben Hill
Yes-1,151
No-431

Turner
Yes-511
No-509

TOTAL:

Yes- 19,977

No- 17,733

All state and county voting results can be found online here.

