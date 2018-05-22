South Georgia Region Votes in Favor of TSPLOST

VALDOSTA – While the Lowndes County majority voted against TSPLOST, the region-wide votes were in favor.

Below is the breakdown of votes from each of the 18 counties in the region:

Charlton

Yes- 578

No-366

Brantley

Yes- 702

No-877

Ware

Yes- 839

No- 2,424

Pierce

Yes-1,690

No-1,161

Bacon

Yes- 536

No- 425

Clinch

Yes-634

No-269

Echols

Yes-191

No-236

Coffee

Yes-2,076

No-1,050

Atkinson

Yes-460

No-267

Brooks

Yes-992

No-868

Cook

Yes-884

No-648

Berrien

Yes-1142

No-927

Lanier

Yes-637

No-473

Irwin

Yes-638

No-247

Tift

Yes-2,698

No-1,560

Lowndes

Yes-3,618

No-4,995

Ben Hill

Yes-1,151

No-431

Turner

Yes-511

No-509

TOTAL:



Yes- 19,977

No- 17,733

All state and county voting results can be found online here.