Snake Safety Session to be Held

Press Release:

VALDOSTA – ABAC Assistant Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management Dr. Vanessa Lane will be hosting a snake safety session May 24.

Dr. Lane will be bringing live animals and cover multiple topics such as snake identification, how to react safely around a snake, what to do if you find a snake in your yard, yard and house etiquette to make your property less appealing to snakes and who to contact for help.

The presentation will be followed by an evening walk searching for snakes with professionals to help residents feel more secure in their surroundings.

For those interested in hosting an event like this, contact Cassandra Walker at (229) 834-4838.