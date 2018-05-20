Simmons Honored with Excellence in Nursing Award

SGMC Press Release:

South Georgia Medical Center named Phillip Simmons, registered nurse at the SGMC Berrien Campus, as the April DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses honoree. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation, a program developed to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform everyday.

Simmons was nominated by a coworker who witnessed him pray with a patient’s distraught family. “The field of nursing is often said to be the link between Science and Humanity. Recently, I witnessed this link, which caused me to pause and reflect on how different our world would be if each of us took an extra step in goodwill and kindness toward our fellow man.” The letter continued to describe an incident where a patient passed away after being in a motor vehicle accident. Family and friends of the deceased were overwhelmed by the tragedy. One family member to the point of becoming physically ill.

The nomination continued, “Phillip assessed the family member, asked the family if they were Christians and if they would like for him to pray. The family agreed and Phillip began to pray. As I stood outside the door and listened to him pray for comfort and strength for this family. He could not help the family’s loved one that was lost, but he was bringing spiritual healing to the family thru prayer. After Phillip finished and left the room, the family was quite peaceful and seemed to be comforted. Sometimes it is not the body that needs healing but the soul and sometimes it’s not the science, but human kindness that heals.”

Throughout the health system, SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.

DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, which is hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/DAISYaward.