Sampson Named Associate Dean and Chief Academic Officer of PCOM South Georgia

Press Release:

(MOULTRIE) Michael J. Sampson, DO, FAOASM, has been named the associate dean and chief academic officer of PCOM South Georgia, an additional location of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) that is under development in Moultrie, Georgia.

Dr. Sampson said, “It is my intention to carry on the strong doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) tradition of being champions of rural health by working with healthcare institutions across the South Georgia region.” He plans to merge cutting edge simulation technology with the DO roots of whole person medicine.

Currently Dr. Sampson serves as associate dean for clinical integration, clinical education coordinator, director of the Simulation Center, and as an associate professor of family/sports medicine at Georgia Campus – Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (GA-PCOM) in Suwanee, Georgia. GA-PCOM Dean of Osteopathic Medicine and Chief Academic Officer H. William Craver III, DO, said, “The culmination of Dr. Sampson’s experience makes him a perfect fit for associate dean and chief academic officer of PCOM South Georgia. He’s a solid educator, a consummate student advocate, and I’m confident he will bring a passionate and enthusiastic approach to this inaugural role.”

Before joining GA-PCOM, Dr. Sampson served as a founding faculty and department chair of family medicine at The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Blacksburg, Virginia. He also served as associate professor of family/sports medicine at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida.

Dr. Sampson is a 1992 centennial graduate of the founding college of osteopathic medicine, the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he earned a doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) degree. The institution is now known as Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine at AT Still University of Health Sciences, Kirksville, Missouri.

He completed a residency in family medicine at Garden City Hospital/Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Garden City, Michigan, where he served as chief resident. He then completed a fellowship in sports medicine from Metro Health Hospital/Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A board member and executive committee member of the American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine, Dr. Sampson lectures nationally and internationally on sports medicine topics.

Dr. Sampson previously served as team physician for Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia, and as a ring-side physician for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

About PCOM South Georgia

PCOM South Georgia is a private, not-for-profit four-year additional location of the fully accredited Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, a multi-program institution of educational excellence founded in 1899. Located in Moultrie, Georgia, PCOM South Georgia is being developed to help meet the healthcare needs of the South Georgia region. The school has received initial accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation. With a planned opening date of August 2019, PCOM South Georgia will offer the doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) degree to 55 initial medical students. For more information, visit www.pcom.edu or call 678-225-7500.