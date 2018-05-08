Robins/Moody AFB Exchange Among the Best in the World

Press Release:

DALLAS – The Robins/Moody Exchange, which comprises the Exchanges at both bases, was one of four stores recognized with the Exchange’s top award May 7 during the Department of Defense retailer’s annual conference for general managers and main store managers in Frisco, Texas.

“The Robins/Moody Exchange sets the standard high because we know we are serving the best customers in the world,” said Exchange General Manager Stephanie Wilson. “We are honored and humbled to be recognized among these exemplary stores for our dedication to Airmen and military families.”

One Exchange was crowned the best in operational excellence in each of the following sales volume categories: Super, Large, Medium and Small. The Robins/Moody Exchange was honored as the best store in the Medium category. The other winning Exchanges were Fort Campbell in the Super category, UK Consolidated among large stores and Offutt Air Force Base in the Small category.

The winners were chosen from among 93 eligible stores based on customer experience, leadership, business results, marketing efforts, community support and command validation for partnerships and engagement.

Facebook-friendly version: The Robins/Moody Exchange has been awarded the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s highest honor—the Director/CEO Cup. Read more https://bit.ly/2HZAR3d.