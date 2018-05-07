By: Bryan Tillman | ValdostaToday

“Restoring lives” is more than just two words, it is the vision for a new local Valdosta business. Restoration Care Services, LLC is an in-home care provider that offers assistance for clients requiring a companion, sitter or assistance with everyday needs.

For more than 25 years, Sandra D.S. Jones, Director and Owner of Restoration Care Services, LLC has volunteered her services as a companion and sitter for senior age individuals.

“This is a blessing. This is an assignment given to me. This is not just a job,” Jones said.

Jones recognized there was a need to offer in-home care to individuals and families in Lowndes and surrounding counties.

“Our primary objective is to allow the client to stay at home without having to be places in assistant living,” Jones said.

The services rendered at Restoration Care Services, LLC include: transporting the client to doctor visits, shopping, church, a day in the park, out to eat and gatherings. Additional services are offered such as: leading a helping hand, general nurse care and support. Jones is excited to offer top quality care for elderly individuals.

“Restoration Care Services, LLC is here to offer an extra set of hands,” said Jones. “We are here to help enhance what a senior may need.”

The services are not limited to individuals of senior age, but anyone needing assistance.

The staff of Restoration Care Services, LLC are Certified Nursing Assistants. For more information or to arrange a free consultation, contact Restoration Care Services, LLC. at 229-269- 2294 or by email at restorationc.s.em@gmail.com.