Quota Hunt Application Period Accepted Beginning June 1

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division Press Release:

Beginning June 1, hunters can apply electronically for quota hunts including adult/child, deer, alligator, waterfowl, dove and many others, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“You will definitely want to be sure to get your quota hunt applications in between June 1 and September 1 for the chance to get the area of your choice,” says John Bowers, Chief of the Game Management Section with the Wildlife Resources Division. “Quota hunts allow a predetermined number of hunters on a particular area, to provide quality hunting opportunities while also meeting harvest objectives.”

A quota hunt is a scheduled event at a Wildlife Management Area or other state-managed property where a limited number of hunters are allowed. Quota levels are based upon the sound principles of wildlife management and public desires for a quality hunt. These hunts provide a challenging and rewarding experience to hunters of all levels. Selected hunters must be properly licensed to participate in a quota hunt.

Applying for a Quota Hunt is simple. Visit www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com and select “Quota Hunts” and follow the steps to complete your application. Make sure that your email is current and correct in order to receive quota updates, confirmations or any notices about quota hunts.

Application deadlines vary depending on hunt type. The first deadlines are July 31 for Alligator, August 15 for Dove, including Adult/Child, and September 1 for all types of Deer Hunts, including Adult/Child. To be sure to get your application in on time, check the complete deadline list located at http://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/quota#deadlines.

To view selection odds, based on previous years’ applicants, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/quota#odds.

For more information, visit www.gohuntgeorgia.com/hunting/quota.