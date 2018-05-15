Quitman Sex Offender Has Supervised Release Revoked For Possessing Child Pornography

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

VALDOSTA: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that on May 9, 2018, Senior United States District Court Judge Hugh Lawson revoked the Supervised Release for Ferrell Walker, age 50, of Quitman, Georgia and ordered him to serve sixty (60) months in the Bureau of Prisons following a two-day hearing.

Mr. Walker was convicted of Possession of Child Pornography in 2005 and sentenced to serve ten (10) years in prison. In May 2014, he was released on Supervised Release and the conditions of release were explained to him. A petition filed on November 16, 2017 alleged several violations including that on September 20, 2017, Mr. Walker committed the offense of Possession of Child Pornography in Brooks County, Georgia, as evidenced by child pornography images recovered from a Samsung cellular telephone (smart phone) found in his possession during a search conducted by the U.S. Probation Office.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the Court found that Walker had committed all the violations of supervised release including the offense of Possession of Child Pornography.

The case was investigated by United States Probation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Julia C. Bowen and Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the United States.