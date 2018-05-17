Pythons plague Valdosta neighborhood

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2018

VALDOSTA (WCTV) –- Neighbors are complaining about pythons on the loose in the Old Wood Valley neighborhood of Valdosta.

“The neighborhood is in a bit of a panic,” one woman told WCTV, saying nearly 20 of the snakes had been found recently.

“We are quite worried about our children and pets,” she said.

It comes a week after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it served a search warrant on a home in the neighborhood and removed some illegal exotic animals.

A DNR spokesman says the ball pythons spotted by neighbors may have been released prior to the seizure.

“Ball pythons can be legally purchased in many pet stores and do not pose any danger to the public,” said Georgia DNR public affairs officer, Mark McKinnon. “No animals that would endanger the public escaped or were released,” McKinnon said.

DNR says if someone sees a ball python, they should leave it alone and call animal control.

The agency is not releasing any other information on the case because it is an ongoing investigation.

