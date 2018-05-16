Puppies, kitten rescued from sinkhole in Suwannee County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Deputies with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office got quite a surprise when they responded to a call about a puppy trapped in a sinkhole– a second puppy and a kitten.

Deputies Davey Taylor and Travis Meeks responded to the call on Saturday about the pooch in distress in the 22000 block of US 129 South.

SCSO says, upon arrival, the deputies found a large debris-covered sinkhole with a puppy and a small kitten trapped inside of it. They were able to climb down into the sinkhole and rescue both animals.

They then discovered a second trapped puppy that they could not reach. The deputies called for assistance from Suwannee County Fire Rescue and SCSO Animal Control Officer Megan Hale.

With the additional help, the second puppy was rescued.

SCSO says anyone considering adopting a pet can contact the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Office at (850) 208-0072, or stop by their office at 11150 144th Street to meet with animals available for adoption.

(WCTV)