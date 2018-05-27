Public Works Appreciation Luncheon honors outstanding employees

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The employees of the Public Works Department gathered at Mathis Auditorium on Wednesday, May 23, to be publicly recognized by city leadership and their peers for their performance and dedication year-round. The Employee Appreciation Luncheon, held in observance of National Public Works Week, is one of many events taking place this week to highlight the services provided by the staff of the city’s Public Works Department.

“Every year we pay respect to what our employees do, serving the citizens, making sure we take care of the city,” said Richard Hardy, Public Works Director. “Just like any other department within the city, we have some individuals who work around the clock to make sure that they take care of the city. We just want to make sure we show them how appreciated they are.”

At the event, Hardy presented the 2018 Superior Performance awards to the following:

Tom Price – Supervisory Personnel

LaTonja Shackelford – Customer Service Division

Mynor Recinos – Right-of-way Division

Lawerence McCoy – Yard Trash Division

Joe McKinnon – Residential Garbage Division

Clarence Walker – Commercial Collections Division

Elmore Cowins – Recycling Collections Division

John Buchina – Maintenance Center

Mecedes Cason – Mathis Auditorium

Alphonso Stoney – Sunset Hill Cemetery

The national observance, sponsored by the American Public Works Association (APWA), was instituted in 1960. This year’s theme is “The Power of Public Works,” which showcases how communities depend on the extensiveness of Public Works services and the men and women of the profession who are always there and always ready.

The Valdosta Public Works Department is responsible for the daily operation of residential and commercial sanitation services, right-of-way street maintenance, facilities maintenance, repair of city vehicles and equipment, and street sweeping in residential areas as well as designated state routes.

Department staff also collects and properly disposes of recycling, bulk items and yard trash for city customers. For the protection of citizens, the Public Works Department also provides a mosquito spraying and larvacide program. In addition, the Mathis Auditorium and Sunset Hill Cemetery are managed by the Public Works Department.

National Public Works Week continues through Friday with a hazardous waste drop off event on Friday, May 25. For more information about National Public Works Week in Valdosta, contact the Public Works Department at 229-259-3597.