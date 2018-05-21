Protesters Gather as “Deportation Bus” Stops in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Georgia State Senator Michael Williams, who has made headlines with his Deportation Bus campaign, was met by a group of protesters during his stop in Valdosta Monday evening.

Williams is currently campaigning as part of his run for Georgia Governor and has been visiting multiple cities in his controversial bus.

His official website states that Williams “is the most outspoken anti-illegal candidate in Georgia’s history. Williams champions implementing the federal 287(g) deportation program in every Georgia county to deputize officers as ICE agents. His anti-illegal alien program would expedite the deportation process and send a clear message to illegal communities that they are not welcomed in Georgia.”

A group of protesters chanting “No Hate, No Fear, Immigrants Are Welcome Here” gathered just outside the Lowe’s parking lot as Williams and his staff arrived.

Andres Contreras, who helped organize the protest, took a moment to speak with Michael Williams regarding the group’s concerns.

Below are videos of that conversation:

While Williams’ stop in Savannah last night led to the arrest of one female protester, VPD Commander Bernard Robinson was pleased with the behavior of demonstrators in Valdosta.

“The demonstrators gave us no problem and did everything we asked of them,” Robinson said. “I wish more demonstrators were like them. They were peaceful in getting their message out and kept everyone safe. I am happy both sides acted accordingly. This is the way you like to see demonstrations done in town.”