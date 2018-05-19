Proactive Deputy Leads to Large Methamphetamine Seizure

GBI Press Release:

On Friday, May 18, 2018, a proactive White County Deputy found 8 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a stolen handgun in a storage unit. The Deputy was completing a routine security check at a White County Storage Facility. The Deputy noticed a storage unit door was open and feared it had been burglarized. He investigated further and found the illegal narcotics. The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office was called to assist with the investigation. Authorities executed search warrants on this storage unit along with another neighboring storage unit. Authorities found $12,000 in the neighboring storage unit. Authorities also executed a search warrant at 55 Driskell Road, Cleveland, Georgia and found additional evidence. The street value of the illegal narcotics is $395,000.

Jason Scott Hawkins,43, was arrested at this residence and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Hawkins was transported to the White County Detention Center. This investigation continues and additional arrest are expected.

For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, the Cleveland Police Department, the Lavonia Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.