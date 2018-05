It’s that time again! The PetSmart National Adopt-A-Thon Weekend is sure to be one of the biggest pet adoption events of the year. The event is happening at PetSmart in the Valdosta Mall May 18-20.

The Humane Society and other rescues will be there:

• Friday, May 18 from 12pm-6pm

• Saturday, May 19 from 10am-6pm

• Sunday, May 20 from 1pm-5pm

About the Author: Administrator