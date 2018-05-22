Peach State Summer Theatre Box Office Is Now Open

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The Peach State Summer Theatre Box Office is officially open for business.

The 2018 Peach State Summer Theatre season kicks off Friday, May 25; runs through Sunday, July 15; and features “Million Dollar Quartet,” Disney’s “Newsies,” and “Hello, Dolly!” All shows will be performed at Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre.

Individual admission is $32 for adults and $26 for students and senior citizens, including taxes and fees. A discount is available for groups of 10 or more.

Season memberships are available and may be purchased online by visiting the box office link at www.valdosta.edu/psst through Friday, May 25. The cost is $86.46 for adults and $8.25 for students and senior citizens, including taxes and fees. Each season membership includes three admissions to be used as desired by the member with advance reservations.

Patronages are also available at a variety of levels.

The Peach State Summer Theatre Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. It is located on the first floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building, at the corner of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street, and can be reached by calling (229) 259-7770.

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST!, is Valdosta’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory. This year’s company features artists from Connecticut, New York, Montana, Colorado, Texas, various locations across the Southeast, and even VSU’s own backyard.

The 2018 Peach State Summer Theatre season marks the 29th year of VSU producing professional theatre for the city of Valdosta, the state of Georgia, and beyond. From 1990 to 2004, VSU produced the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST!

The Georgia Legislature designated Valdosta State’s summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

VSU’s Jacque Wheeler serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.