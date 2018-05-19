PCSA Provides Apprenticeships for Graduate Students Currently Enrolled in Graduate Courses

PCSA Press Release:

VALDOSTA– Professional Case Management Services of America, Inc. (PCSA) is offering graduate students in and around Lowndes County an opportunity of hands on learning and experience with consumers of the Developmental Disabilities (DD) community.

Graduate students will assist Support Coordinators with day to day responsibilities such as visitations, consumer supportive services, ancillary support and much more. Apprenticeships are part-time opportunities and require students to have a four years degree in related fields such as: Social Work, Human Services or related career field. Students will earn credit as appropriate from their university departments requirements. Apprenticeships are programs which provide both on-the-job training and classroom instruction, allowing wages to be earned while learning a trade.

Applicants may contact Sharah Denton, Director of Consumer Services, Inc. at 229-241-1540, sdenton.cd@pcsasc.com or apply through their university’s career services office.

Professional Case Management Services of America, Inc. (PCSA) was established in 2007 to provide Support Coordination services in Georgia. PCSA currently serves approximately 3,000 individuals in 3 regions. PCSA established the agency to insure that individuals with developmental disabilities in Georgia received services that allowed them to have the lives they desire on their own terms, not being forced into a life chosen by others for them. We are determined to insure every voice is heard in Georgia. PCSA staff has worked diligently over the years to build an agency that supports people with dignity and respect. For more information visit the website, www.pcsasc.com

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief