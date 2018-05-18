Park University Kansas City Area May 2018 Graduates Announced

Park University Press Release:

Parkville, Mo. — Park University held its May 2018 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on May 12 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo.

The University had 610 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — 282 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 328 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate. Gwendolyn Grant, president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and a 1994 graduate of Park University, presented the keynote address.

LIST OF GRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Master of Business Administration

LaKeia Blake Arrington, Human Resource Management, Valdosta, Ga.

Karl E. Emanuelson, Human Resource Management and Management Information Systems, Vidalia, Ga. (attended Fort Myers [Fla.] High School)

Kevin Rashon Glover, Human Resource Management, Centerville, Ga. (attended Northside High School, Warner Robins, Ga.)

Amanda Nicole House, Business Administration, Mableton, Ga. (attended Hammond [La.] High School)

Earnestine Maria McQueen, Human Resource Management, Naylor, Ga. (attended Lowndes High School, Valdosta, Ga.)

Euphrosyne T. Morrison, Business Administration, Quitman, Ga. (attended Brooks County High School)

Elain Nieves, Management Information Systems, Suwanee, Ga.

Jennifer Lynne Smith, Finance, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Bob Jones High School, Madison, Ala.)

Michael Aubrey Williams Sr., Business Administration, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Lowndes High School)

Master of Healthcare Administration

Alison Renee Wells, Management Information Systems, Peachtree City, Ga. (attended Crossett [Ark.] High School)

LIST OF UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Honors designation key ([at least 30 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University]):

@ — Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)

# — Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)

$ — Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Bachelor of Science

$ Kimberly Lynne Brooks, Management/Human Resources, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Valdosta High School)

$ Michael David Whitlock, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Nashville, Ga. Whitlock also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

Undergraduate Certificate

