Park University Announces Graduates from Moody AFB Campus

Park University Press Release:

Parkville, Mo.—April 30, 2018 — Park University’s Moody Air Force Base (Ga.) Campus held its commencement ceremony on April 27 at Hoffman Auditorium on the base. The University had 37 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — six students received a master’s degree, 26 students received a bachelor’s degree, two students received a bachelor’s degree and an undergraduate certificate, and three students received an associate degree.

LIST OF GRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Master of Business Administration

LaKeia Arrington, Human Resources Management, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Valdosta High School)

Jennifer M. Davis-Toliver, Finance, Philadelphia, Pa.

Earnestine Maria McQueen, Human Resources Management, Naylor, Ga. (attended Lowndes High School, Valdosta, Ga.)

Euphrosyne T. Morrison, Quitman, Ga. (attended Brooks County High School)

Jennifer Lynne Smith, Finance, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Bob Jones High School, Madison, Ala.)

Michael A. Williams Sr., Valdosta, Ga. (attended Lowndes High School)

LIST OF UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Honors designation key ([at least 30 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University]):

@ — Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)

# — Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)

$ — Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Bachelor of Science

Jancey J. Alamos, Criminal Justice Administration/Security, Avon, Ind.

$ Kimberly Brooks, Management/Human Resources, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Valdosta High School)

Kimberly Brooks, Management/Human Resources, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Valdosta High School) @ Edward S. Carlisle, Management/Human Resources, Evans, Ga.

Edward S. Carlisle, Management/Human Resources, Evans, Ga. Kanishia Cunningham, Management/Healthcare, Thomaston, Ga.

Zachary J. Greenwood, Information and Computer Science/Networking, and Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, Columbus, Ga. (attended Hattiesburg [Miss.] High School)

Joshua D. Grover, Social Psychology, Valdosta, Ga.

Cherise L. Holmes-McKinnon, Management/Human Resources, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Kingstree [S.C.] High School)

Wallis Iduoze, Management, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas

Ashley F. Johnson, Social Psychology, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Valdosta High School)

Trema L. Kier, Management/Healthcare, Valdosta, Ga.

Albert Dustin Lucas, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Lakeland, Ga. Lucas also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

$ Eric L. Meza, Interdisciplinary Studies, Valdosta, Ga.

Eric L. Meza, Interdisciplinary Studies, Valdosta, Ga. @ Robert W. O’Connor, Management/Computer Information Systems, Valdosta, Ga.

Robert W. O’Connor, Management/Computer Information Systems, Valdosta, Ga. Satoria LaShondra Richardson, Social Psychology, Valdosta, Ga.

# Naomi L. Rockafellow, Social Psychology, Macon, Ga.

Naomi L. Rockafellow, Social Psychology, Macon, Ga. # Dustin R. Roy, Management, Lakeland, Ga. (attended Indian River High School, Philadelphia, N.Y.)

Dustin R. Roy, Management, Lakeland, Ga. (attended Indian River High School, Philadelphia, N.Y.) Tamala A. Scott, Management/Computer Information Systems, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany

Sonya Smith, Social Psychology, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Sierra High School, Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Jeanette Marie Stensgaard, Management, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Lexington [Ohio] High School)

Tracy Renea Troutman, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Hephzibah, Ga. (attended Valdosta [Ga.] High School)

Chanel C. Unanka, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, El Paso, Texas (attended East Gadsden High School, Havana, Fla.)

Adam R. Watson, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Bonaire, Ga.

Chantal Marie Whatley, Management/Human Resources, Valdosta, Ga.

Michael D. Whitlock, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Nashville, Ga. Whitlock also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

David Alden Williams, Management, Valdosta, Ga.

Demetia J. Williams, Management/Healthcare, Fort Worth, Texas

# Lauren E. Williams, Management/Healthcare, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (attended Troy [Pa.] High School)

Lauren E. Williams, Management/Healthcare, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (attended Troy [Pa.] High School) Marquelle A. Willis, Interdisciplinary Studies, Valdosta, Ga.

Associate of Science

Michael D. McCoy, Information and Computer Science, Valdosta, Ga.

Tom Ricke, Management, Valdosta, Ga.

Ian Shimeah Wright, Criminal Justice Administration, Ray City, Ga.

Undergraduate Certificate

Albert Dustin Lucas, Terrorism and Homeland Security, Lakeland, Ga. Lucas also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement

Michael D. Whitlock, Terrorism and Homeland Security, Nashville, Ga. Whitlock also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement

