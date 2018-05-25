O’Steen VW Unveils New Jetta with Launch Party

VALDOSTA – O’Steen Volkswagon of Valdosta hosted a launch party Thursday evening for the all-new 2019 Jetta which launched this month.

This party allowed guests to be the first behind the wheel and test drive the redesigned Jetta before it hits the market.

“The new Jetta offers a bolder design and more interior space than ever before. Now with most innovative features and attributes including an available 10-inch configurable Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, available 10-color ambient lighting system and it is the first VW in the US to offer BeatsAudio sound system. It comes standard with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine and the People’s First warranty, America’s Best Bumper-to-Bumper New Vehicle Warranty which is 6 years/72,000 miles, whichever comes first,” said Megan O’Steen. “We are truly excited for this reimagined VW classic!”

Along with the test drives, guests enjoyed food from Woodstack BBQ Tavern and refreshments.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief