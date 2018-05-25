Oreo Just Announced Six New Flavors Coming Out This Year

ALEXANDRA FOLINO / JUNKBANTER

The people at Oreo just announced SIX new limited-edition flavors. And that sounds like a lot, but at the pace they’ve been dropping new flavors over the past several years, I’m sure there are like 134 more that we don’t know about yet.

The six flavors are: Chocolate peanut butter pie . . . Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake . . . rocky road . . . pistachio . . . peppermint bark . . . and birthday cake with Mickey Mouse on the cookies, in honor of Mickey’s 90th birthday.

The flavors will roll out over the course of the rest of the year.

