One Week Left for Summer Soccer Registration

VLPRA Press Release:

There’s only one week left to register for Youth Summer Soccer with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority. VLPRA’s co-ed soccer program is open to children ages three years to 13 years old. It teaches younger children soccer basics while promoting physical activity and offers older players a competitive soccer outlet. No matter the age, VLPRA soccer is a fantastic opportunity for exercise while also instilling lifelong values of good sportsmanship, discipline, and teamwork.

The league has five age groups to choose from: U-6, U-8, U-10, U-12, and U-14. The U-6 and U-8 leagues are $60.00 per child while the other leagues are $80.00. There’s an extra $10.00 fee for anyone who lives outside of Lowndes County and there are discounts for families who register more than one child. The registration fee includes a jersey and socks.

Registration ends May 27th. Games and practices will be at VLPRA’s Vallotton Park. Parents can register their children online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta. VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. All coaches must complete VLPRA’s background check program before the first practice.

