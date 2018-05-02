One Killed in Lowndes County Crash Tuesday Evening

Georgia State Patrol Report:

On 05-01- 18 at 5:29 p.m., a fatal crash was reported on Georgia State Route # 31 near Olympia Road in Lowndes County. Vehicle #1 (2014 Chevrolet Impala) was traveling north on Georgia State Route # 31 negotiating a curve. Vehicle #2 (2014 Nissan Frontier Pick-up) was traveling south on Georgia State Route # 31 negotiating a curve. Vehicle #1 traveled into the southbound lane and struck vehicle #2 head on.

The driver of vehicle #1 was identified as Eloise Perry Roberts from Lake Park, GA. Mrs. Roberts was deceased at the scene and the family was notified. The driver of vehicle #2 was identified as Morgan E. Harlan from Pinetta, FL. Mr. Harlan was transported to SGMC for his injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and air bags were deployed. Alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown why vehicle #1 crossed the center line.