NMS Hosts Parent Night

Photo Caption: Jarrell Florence, 8th grade ELA Teacher, answers questions regarding Georgia Milestones Assessment System

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Newbern Middle School’s teachers and staff recently welcomed parents for their final parent night of the school year. The focus of the event was to provide information and answer questions related to Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS). Teachers discussed with parents the purpose of the End of Grade Assessment, along with test preparation skills and score interpretation.