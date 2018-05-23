NFL Passes New National Anthem Rules

The NFL owners have recently passed new rules for all the players to stand during the National Anthem starting this fall.

All the uproar started when previous NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, started sitting then knelt during the National Anthem a few years ago. He no longer is a quarterback for any team and some owners previously asked him about his kneeling if he became their quarterback.

The new rule also gives player the option to stay in the locker room during the National Anthem. Teams will have the option to fine any player or other team that sits or kneels from now on.

The rules were approved by all 32 team owners.

A lot of people see it as a peaceful protest while others see the NFL as a business that needs to keep politics out of it. What do you think about the new rules?

More Info: http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/23582533/nfl-owners-approve-new-national-anthem-policy

About the Author: Chase Calhoun