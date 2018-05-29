New van donated to help Lowndes County veterans

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) — A new set of wheels is being donated for South Georgia veterans.

Local partners have announced a new transport van for Veteran’s Affairs, replacing a vehicle that has more than 200,000 miles and was causing issues for drivers.

The van shuttles veterans from the clinic in Valdosta to veteran’s hospitals in Gainesville and Lake City. Organizers said it serves hundreds of veterans throughout the area, providing a priceless service for those needing medical attention.

“The relief that they can experience, that they feel when they know that they can make the appointment and they can get to the appointment, it’s just great,” said volunteer driver Peter Strand.

The van is being donated by Robert Hutson, along with help from community partners like the Lion’s Club.

Organizers said they do still rely on donations for things like vehicle maintenance. Those can be made at Hahira City Hall.

(WCTV)