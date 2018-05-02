New Study About Possible CTE Symptoms

Valdosta – For many years, tackle football has produced concussions and other brain diseases that have been tried to be prevented.

Per WCTV:

“A new study published in Annals of Neurology looked at the brains of 246 deceased amateur and professional football players. Two-hundred-eleven of them had the degenerative brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which can be caused by repetitive hits to the head. The study showed kids who began playing tackle football before the age of 12 began showing cognitive and emotional symptoms associated with CTE an average of 13 years earlier than those who started after 12.”

CTE and concussions have always been a problem with tackle football and it will be something hard to get rid of.

What are your thoughts on CTE and concussions with tackle football?

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Children-who-play-football-before-age-12-show-CTE-related-symptoms-much-sooner-481404371.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun