Multi-agency Investigation Dismantles Drug Trafficking Organization in Coffee County

GBI Press Release:

Coffee County, GA (May 4, 2018) – On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, and Thursday, May 3, 2018, the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Douglas Coffee Drug Unit, the Douglas Police Department, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office executed seven (7) search warrants and four (4) arrest warrants in Coffee and Jeff Davis Counties. These search warrants and arrests were the culmination of an investigation that was initiated in August of 2017, after gathering intelligence along with complaints received by concerned citizens regarding drug activity. After the execution of the search warrants and arrest warrants, the following was seized: $410,000 in cash, approximately 16 ounces of crack cocaine (street value of approximately $19,200), approximately 3 Kilos of powder cocaine (street value of approximately $90,000), approximately 55 pounds of High-Grade Marijuana (street value of approximately $247,500), various drug paraphernalia (which included packaging material for drug distribution), 6 rifles, 4 handguns, 25 vehicles, 11 engine motors, and 5 trailers. The below subjects were arrested:

Germany Jordan, 31 years old

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Wayne Jordan, 58 years old

Trafficking in Cocaine

– Trafficking in Marijuana

– Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

– Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Martonio Mitchell, 47 years old

Charges are pending.

Juan Bennett, 33 years old

Charges are pending.

There are other arrests anticipated as the investigation continues.

The Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) is a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) led drug task force which is staffed by agents of the GBI, as well as Task Force Officers (TFO) selected from member agencies. It is the mission of the SRDEO to identify and prosecute drug distributors operating in the Southeastern Georgia area.

Robert J. Murphy, the DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division, “These arrests and seizures are an excellent example of how DEA is committed to working with our state and local partners to eliminate drug trafficking in our local communities. DEA received several leads from concerned citizens that were crucial in the success of this investigation. This is an excellent example of the importance of the community speaking up and alerting law enforcement of illegal or suspicious activity. DEA and its law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to continue to bring to justice those responsible for putting this poison, along with the violent crime that often accompanies the drug trafficking, into our local communities.”