Mitty Provides Treat for Sports Car Fans

BRASELTON — Every spring historic racing drivers, owners, and fans converge on Road Atlanta for the annual Classic Motorsports Mitty, organized by the Historic Sports Car Racing organization. The event was held again this past weekend with Nissan as the featured marque.

Beautiful weather, large crowds, and a huge field greeted attendees as the Japanese marque was showcased. In addition to the normal groups of Porsche, Lotus, Mustang, Corvette, and Prototypes, Nissans, and yes, Datsuns, were everywhere, most in vintage livery. Many sported the red, white, and blue colors driven by the late Paul Newman, an accomplished and champion driver in his day, who drove an assortment of Datsuns, many times at this very Road Atlanta track.

The event is a treat for any car enthusiast, as drivers and owners from around the world drive their cars, many worth close to $1 million, at race speeds. Here are some sights from this year’s event.

For more information on this event and other historic sports car race events, visit Historic Sportscar Racing.