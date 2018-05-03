Miracle League Breaks Ground on Miracle Field

VALDOSTA – Tuesday, the Miracle League of Valdosta and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Miracle Field Complex at Freedom Park.

This rubberized field is designed for kids and adults with disabilities and will feature space for baseball, soccer, and other activities.

Andy Gibbs formed the Miracle League of Valdosta in 2004. He and the MLV Board are more than halfway to their fundraising goal of $1.5 million to build the field.

“The Miracle League Field has been a dream for so many in the Valdosta community for nearly 15 years,” Gibbs said in a press release. “This groundbreaking symbolizes the efforts of a community that shares a servant’s heart. I am blessed to have been part of the realization of these efforts.”

The field is part of a larger Miracle Field Complex the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is building, which includes four standard baseball fields. The five-field complex will have a large pavilion and concession stand that are both fully accessible as well as a boundless playground where children of all abilities can play together for a truly inclusive experience.

The complex is a $5 million project and the organizations expect it to open to the public for the spring 2019 baseball season.

The Miracle League of Valdosta is still raising money for the field. Donations can be made on the chapter website.