Metal Benderz to Create 50 Jobs in Lowndes County

Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Press Release:

Valdosta, Georgia- The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority (VLCDA) today announced that Metal Benderz, a Georgia-based company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and fabricates cold-formed steel framing systems will be relocating to Hahira Business Park.

Metal Benderz will occupy the former Wireco building, which has remained vacant for the past 10 years. With an initial capital investment of $1.5 million, followed by an additional $3.5 million within the second year, Metal Benderz has started renovations on the 62,000-square-foot facility and expect to be fully operational by June 1, 2018.

“We are excited that Metal Benderz has selected the Hahira area to expand their company footprint in Lowndes County,” said Tom Call, chairman of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “Not only are they making significant improvement to an existing structure, but they are also contributing to the community’s workforce.

According to representatives with Metal Benderz, approximately 50 employees will be hired within two years. Job opportunities include welding, drafting, construction, information technology, and administrative support.

“ The team at Metal Benderz spent many months visiting counties in the Southeast and felt that Hahira offered a unique mix of facilities, was geographically located and a provided a workforce who will work with us to grow our company into the market leaders,” said Heath Wolford, general manager of Metal Benderz.

“We are very appreciative to Metal Benderz and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority for bringing this opportunity to Hahira and its citizens”, said Bruce Cain mayor, City of Hahira. “The jobs and private investment Metal Benderz brings will only enhance the quality of life our residents have come to know and enjoy”.

“This project is especially important, not only for the jobs it creates, but the opportunity to use an existing facility and bring economic growth in Hahira,” said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development. “Having an inventory of existing facilities is important as we work to bring new companies to Lowndes County.”

Metal Benderz has currently hired 20 employees and is accepting applications via e-mail at HR@metalbenderz.com.

