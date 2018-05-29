May Food Scores for Lowndes County
Lowndes County Environmental Health Scores:
25 North (Food Service Inspections)
2525 NORTH ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 17, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
American Deli (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR 1088 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 17, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B
Andy’s Wings N Things (Food Service Inspections)
1409 LAKE PARK RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 23, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
3245 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 14, 2018 Score: 74, Grade: C
Avocado Mexican Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1082b VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 21, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Azalea’s Restaurant and Lounge (Food Service Inspections)
1805 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
B W Lester Headstart (Food Service Inspections)
2522 COPELAND RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Big Nick’s (Food Service Inspections)
904 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 23, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B
BIRDIE’S MARKET (Food Service Inspections)
206 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
bleu Q Pub (Food Service Inspections)
116 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 21, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Blue Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
125 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Captain D’s (Food Service Inspections)
2914 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 23, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Chick-Fil-A (Food Service Inspections)
1100 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 22, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
Chick-Fil-A at Valdosta Mall (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1056 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 17, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Chrysler Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
4164 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 16, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
CJ’s Pub & Pool (Food Service Inspections)
1201 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Comfort Inn and Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1785 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Covington’s Dining & Catering (Food Service Inspections)
310 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 21, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Cowboys Firepit Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1088 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
May 3, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Cup Works (Food Service Inspections)
3960 MACEY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 9, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Diggidees (Food Service Inspections)
118 NORTHSIDE DR A VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 21, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
El Toreo (Food Service Inspections)
1713 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 22, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
2010 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Family Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
5945 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Firehouse Subs (Food Service Inspections)
2525 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 86, Grade: B
First Baptist Church (Food Service Inspections)
200 W CENTRAL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 2, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Five Guys Burgers and Fries (Food Service Inspections)
1705 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 7, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Georgia Christian School Dining Hall (Food Service Inspections)
4359 DASHER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Jump’ N Jacks 4 Kids (Food Service Inspections)
3671 N COLEMAN RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 16, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)
1207 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)
1300 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 16, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Langdale Hospice House (Food Service Inspections)
2251 PINEVIEW DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 8, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Little Caesars Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
2953 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 22, 2018 Score: 74, Grade: C
Little Caesar’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
1650 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lowndes Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
2379 COPELAND RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lucky’s Pub & Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1903 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 18, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
Mama June’s Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
3286 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 2, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
1840 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 14, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
1177 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 7, 2018 Score: 80, Grade: B
Michael’s Deli (Food Service Inspections)
1307 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Moulton-Branch Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
5725 PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mulligan’s Sports Pub (Food Service Inspections)
1919 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Passage 2 India & Brothers Chop House (Food Service Inspections)
2910 N ASHLEY ST STE E VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 24, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
Pinevale Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)
930 OLD LAKE PARK RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Raintree Village Dining Room (Food Service Inspections)
3757 JOHNSTON RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 21, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Sleep Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
3026 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 30, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
St. John’s School (Food Service Inspections)
800 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Steak N’ Shake (Food Service Inspections)
980 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 21, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Steel Magnolias (Food Service Inspections)
132 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
602 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
2172 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 7, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A
Subway #53318 (Food Service Inspections)
1750 AIRPORT RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Bell (Food Service Inspections)
1199 ST. AUGUSTINE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 3, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Taste (Food Service Inspections)
2905 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 16, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
Taste of China (Food Service Inspections)
4030 BEMISS RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 9, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Thai Chang #2 (Food Service Inspections)
2910 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 16, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Thai Chang Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
5913 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
Thai Mobile Base of Operation (Food Service Inspections)
5857 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Thai Mobile Unit (Food Service Inspections)
5855 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
The Garden Grille & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 30, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
The Grill at Kinderlou (Food Service Inspections)
4005 BEAR LAKE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 23, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Tropical Smoothie Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
1525 BAYTREE RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 22, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Valdosta Transitional Center (Food Service Inspections)
363 GIL HARBIN BLVD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
1819 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 2, 2018 Score: 81, Grade: B
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
1302 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 3, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
Wooden Nickel Pub (Food Service Inspections)
3269 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 17, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
Zacadoo’s (Food Service Inspections)
1501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A