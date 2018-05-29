May Food Scores for Lowndes County

Lowndes County Environmental Health Scores:

25 North (Food Service Inspections)

2525 NORTH ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 17, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

American Deli (Food Service Inspections)

1700 NORMAN DR 1088 VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 17, 2018 Score: 82, Grade: B

Andy’s Wings N Things (Food Service Inspections)

1409 LAKE PARK RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 23, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)

3245 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 14, 2018 Score: 74, Grade: C

Avocado Mexican Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1082b VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 21, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Azalea’s Restaurant and Lounge (Food Service Inspections)

1805 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

B W Lester Headstart (Food Service Inspections)

2522 COPELAND RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Big Nick’s (Food Service Inspections)

904 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 23, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B

BIRDIE’S MARKET (Food Service Inspections)

206 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

bleu Q Pub (Food Service Inspections)

116 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 21, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A

Blue Cafe (Food Service Inspections)

125 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Captain D’s (Food Service Inspections)

2914 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 23, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A

Chick-Fil-A (Food Service Inspections)

1100 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 22, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A

Chick-Fil-A at Valdosta Mall (Food Service Inspections)

1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1056 VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 17, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Chrysler Cafe (Food Service Inspections)

4164 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 16, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

CJ’s Pub & Pool (Food Service Inspections)

1201 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Comfort Inn and Suites (Food Service Inspections)

1785 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Covington’s Dining & Catering (Food Service Inspections)

310 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 21, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A

Cowboys Firepit Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1088 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

May 3, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Cup Works (Food Service Inspections)

3960 MACEY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 9, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Diggidees (Food Service Inspections)

118 NORTHSIDE DR A VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 21, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A

El Toreo (Food Service Inspections)

1713 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 22, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

2010 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Family Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

5945 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 1, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Firehouse Subs (Food Service Inspections)

2525 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 1, 2018 Score: 86, Grade: B

First Baptist Church (Food Service Inspections)

200 W CENTRAL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 2, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A

Five Guys Burgers and Fries (Food Service Inspections)

1705 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 7, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Georgia Christian School Dining Hall (Food Service Inspections)

4359 DASHER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Jump’ N Jacks 4 Kids (Food Service Inspections)

3671 N COLEMAN RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 16, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)

1207 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)

1300 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 16, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Langdale Hospice House (Food Service Inspections)

2251 PINEVIEW DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 8, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Little Caesars Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

2953 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 22, 2018 Score: 74, Grade: C

Little Caesar’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

1650 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Lowndes Middle School (Food Service Inspections)

2379 COPELAND RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 1, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Lucky’s Pub & Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1903 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601

May 18, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

Mama June’s Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)

3286 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 2, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B

McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)

1840 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 14, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)

1177 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 7, 2018 Score: 80, Grade: B

Michael’s Deli (Food Service Inspections)

1307 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 21, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Moulton-Branch Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)

5725 PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Mulligan’s Sports Pub (Food Service Inspections)

1919 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31602

May 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Passage 2 India & Brothers Chop House (Food Service Inspections)

2910 N ASHLEY ST STE E VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 24, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A

Pinevale Elementary School (Food Service Inspections)

930 OLD LAKE PARK RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Raintree Village Dining Room (Food Service Inspections)

3757 JOHNSTON RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 21, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A

Sleep Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

3026 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

April 30, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

St. John’s School (Food Service Inspections)

800 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 14, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Steak N’ Shake (Food Service Inspections)

980 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 21, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Steel Magnolias (Food Service Inspections)

132 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 8, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Subway (Food Service Inspections)

602 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Subway (Food Service Inspections)

2172 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 7, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A

Subway #53318 (Food Service Inspections)

1750 AIRPORT RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Taco Bell (Food Service Inspections)

1199 ST. AUGUSTINE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 3, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A

Taste (Food Service Inspections)

2905 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 16, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A

Taste of China (Food Service Inspections)

4030 BEMISS RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 9, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Thai Chang #2 (Food Service Inspections)

2910 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 16, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A

Thai Chang Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

5913 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 1, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A

Thai Mobile Base of Operation (Food Service Inspections)

5857 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 1, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A

Thai Mobile Unit (Food Service Inspections)

5855 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 1, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B

The Garden Grille & Bar (Food Service Inspections)

1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

April 30, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

The Grill at Kinderlou (Food Service Inspections)

4005 BEAR LAKE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 23, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (Food Service Inspections)

1525 BAYTREE RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 22, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A

Valdosta Transitional Center (Food Service Inspections)

363 GIL HARBIN BLVD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 18, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

1819 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 2, 2018 Score: 81, Grade: B

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

1302 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 3, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A

Wooden Nickel Pub (Food Service Inspections)

3269 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 17, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B

Zacadoo’s (Food Service Inspections)

1501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 21, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A